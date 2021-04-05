Dale trounces Tonkawa twice

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Kash VanBrunt homered and Tate Rector went 3-for-4 from the plate with three runs batted in as the Dale Pirates completed a doubleheader sweep Friday with a 16-2 rout of Tonkawa.

Dale also took the first game by a 16-6 score.

Dale 16, Tonkawa 2 (Game 2, 4 ½ innings)

Rector doubled once and scored twice as the Pirates totaled nine hits in the game.

VanBrunt's two-run homer came during an 11-run first inning for Dale. VanBrunt had walked with the bases loaded in his first plate appearance earlier in the inning for his first RBI.

Dallen Forsythe was 1-for-1 and drove in a pair of runs while Carson Hunt (1-for-2) and Cade Capps (1-for-3) had one RBI apiece for the Pirates.

Dayton Forsythe pitched all five innings and allowed and scattered four hits, walked three and struck out three. Only one of the two runs he allowed was earned.

Dale 16, Tonkawa 6 (Game 1, 6 innings)

Connor Kuykendall went 3-for-4 from the plate, doubled once and drove home four runs while Hunt and Cole Capps homered for the Pirates.

Cole Capps finished 2-for-4 with the solo-blast. Teammate Ike Shirey was 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run scored as Dale accumulated 10 hits.

Dallen Forsythe hit a triple and knocked in two runs and Cade Capps went 1-for-3 and scored twice.

Shirey allowed just three hits and overcame five walks while striking out 13 for the victory. All six Tonkawa runs were unearned.

Dale was scheduled to host Pawnee Monday.