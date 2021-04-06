SPORTS

Lady Wolves' tennis squad captures Suburban Conference crown

Brian Johnson
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
Shawnee No. 1 singles performer Olivia Stobbe makes a backhand return during action Monday in the Suburban Conference Tournament at the Paul Duffield Tennis Center.
The Shawnee High School girls' tennis team poses with the Suburban Conference Tournament championship trophy on Monday.

The Shawnee Lady Wolves, behind three first-place efforts, captured the championship of the Suburban Conference Tournament Monday at the Paul Duffield Tennis Center.

Seniors Olivia Stobbe (No. 1 singles) and Grace Bryant (No. 2 singles) claimed individual crowns as did Shawnee's No. 2 doubles combination of Kylie Peters and Anna Jordan.

The Lady Wolves' No. 1 doubles team of Elise Diamond and Abigail Looper settled for second place.

At No. 1 singles, Stobbe drew a first-round bye and then knocked off the competitor from Guthrie, 6-1, 6-0. Stobbe then downed her Carl Albert opponent in the finals, 6-2, 6-2.

Bryant took a similar path to Stobbe at No. 2 singles. After getting a first-round bye, Bryant easily defeated her Piedmont opponent, 6-1, 6-0. Bryant then beat her Carl Albert foe in the finals, 6-4, 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles, the Peters-Jordan team rolled to three straight victories. They opened with a 6-2, 6-1 decision over El Reno. Peter and Jordan went on to upset the No. 2 seed team from Carl Albert, 6-7, 6-3 (10-3) and then thumped the Guthrie combo, 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

After drawing a first-round bye at No. 1 doubles, the Diamond-Looper team whipped Guthrie, 6-1, 6-0. However, Carl Albert's combo topped Diamond and Looper, 6-0, 0-6 (10-2).