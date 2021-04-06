Lady Wolves' tennis squad captures Suburban Conference crown

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Shawnee Lady Wolves, behind three first-place efforts, captured the championship of the Suburban Conference Tournament Monday at the Paul Duffield Tennis Center.

Seniors Olivia Stobbe (No. 1 singles) and Grace Bryant (No. 2 singles) claimed individual crowns as did Shawnee's No. 2 doubles combination of Kylie Peters and Anna Jordan.

The Lady Wolves' No. 1 doubles team of Elise Diamond and Abigail Looper settled for second place.

At No. 1 singles, Stobbe drew a first-round bye and then knocked off the competitor from Guthrie, 6-1, 6-0. Stobbe then downed her Carl Albert opponent in the finals, 6-2, 6-2.

Bryant took a similar path to Stobbe at No. 2 singles. After getting a first-round bye, Bryant easily defeated her Piedmont opponent, 6-1, 6-0. Bryant then beat her Carl Albert foe in the finals, 6-4, 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles, the Peters-Jordan team rolled to three straight victories. They opened with a 6-2, 6-1 decision over El Reno. Peter and Jordan went on to upset the No. 2 seed team from Carl Albert, 6-7, 6-3 (10-3) and then thumped the Guthrie combo, 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

After drawing a first-round bye at No. 1 doubles, the Diamond-Looper team whipped Guthrie, 6-1, 6-0. However, Carl Albert's combo topped Diamond and Looper, 6-0, 0-6 (10-2).