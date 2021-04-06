McLoud slams Seminole, 13-3

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD – Wesley Olds, Collin Gibson and Jaden King each had three hits Monday as the McLoud Redskins routed the Seminole Chieftains 13-3 in six innings.

Olds doubled once, drove home two runs and scored four times in going 3-for-3. Gibson finished 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored and King hit a double, knocked in a run and scored once.

Brenden Howard also had a big effort from the plate for McLoud, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Nathan Eaton doubled and drove in a pair of runs and Zakery Conover (1-for-2) picked up one RBI for the Redskins.

Hunter Ryan pitched all six innings for the win as he allowed seven hits and only one walk while striking out eight. All three Seminole runs were earned.

Easton Wurtz and Davin Allison each finished 2-for-3 from the plate for the Chieftains. Allison doubled once and drove in a run and Wurtz scored a run.

Vcake Wassana hit a solo-homer and Bryce Marshall was 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored.

Jaxon Smith suffered the pitching loss.