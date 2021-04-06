North Rock Creek slow pitch squad wins twice

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – It was an explosive offensive display for the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars Monday in a three-way event at Bethel High School.

North Rock Creek pounded out 44 hits – 22 in each game – in claiming an 18-12 decision over the Meeker Lady Bulldogs and a 12-1 rout of the Bethel Lady Wildcats.

In a third game, Meeker rolled to a 19-5 rout of Bethel.

North Rock Creek 12, Bethel 1

Caty Baack and Hannah Earlywine each cranked out a home run while Olivia VanAntwerp and Tracelee Burdine were each 3-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored for the Lady Cougars. VanAntwerp's hit went for a double.

Jayden Haney, Baack, Earlywine, Haley Hacker and Raynee Bass each had 2-for-3 performances. Emily Abbott and Abi Hurst were each 2-for-2. Haney, Earlywine and Baack each drove in a pair of runs. Bass and Hurst knocked in one run apiece.

Haney allowed just four hits and four walks as the lone Lady Wildcat run was unearned.

North Rock Creek 18, Meeker 12

Earlywine cranked out three home runs and Katie Larson went deep once as the Lady Cougars held on for the win.

Five North Rock Creek players had three hits each.

Earlywine finished with seven runs batted in while going 3-for-4 and scoring four times. Haney ended up 3-for-3 with one RBI and four runs scored. Hacker, Lydia VanAntwerp and Raynee Bass were each 3-for-4 as well. Lydia VanAntwerp doubled once and knocked in two runs.

Larson finished 2-for-4 with her homer, three RBIs and two runs scored and Baack had a 2-for-5 effort with a double and two RBIs. Olivia VanAntwerp (1-for-3 with a double) and Burdine (1-for-3) had one RBI apiece.

Icle Brewer was 3-for-4 and scored a run for Meeker. Kaycee Babek, Emmy Wilson and Tatum Pino each had 2-for-3 outings for the Lady Bulldogs. Callie Sellers drove home three runs in a 2-for-4 effort and Emily Bizzell went 2-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored. Pino also picked up one RBI.

Baack got the pitching win and Brewer took the loss.

Meeker 19, Bethel 5

Katlin Alford and Katy Buxton each slammed a homer as the Lady Bulldogs smashed the Lady Wildcats.

Alford and Brewer were each 3-for-3 as Alford drove home seven runs and added an double with his homer. Buxton brought home four runs in a 2-for-3 performance. Pino (2-for-2) knocked in two runs. Wilson (2-for-2) and Bizzell (2-for-3) each picked up one RBI.

Babek (1-for-2), Isabella Saavedra (1-for-2) and Maleah Blankenship (1-for-3) drove in a run apiece.

Brewer allowed just seven hits and two walks in capturing the pitching win.

Wade (1-for-2 with a double) knocked in two runs and Spurgin (1-for-2) brought home one for Bethel. Stevenson ended up 2-for-2 and scored a pair of runs.

Stevenson was the losing pitcher.