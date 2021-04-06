Prague rallies for 12-9 win over Beggs

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BEGGS – The Prague Red Devils rallied with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning and added three more in the fifth to knock off host Beggs 12-9 Monday.

Connor Davis, Conner Cline and Cade Anderson collected two hits each and Trip Davis got the win in relief as Prague overcame four errors.

Trip Davis worked the final 4 2/3 innings and surrendered two earned runs off two hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Aiden Auld started on the mound.

Brayden Davis, who finished 1-for-2 from the plate, drove home three runs, walked once and drew two walks. Connor Davis (2-for-5) and Eli Greenlee knocked in two runs apiece. Auld and Conner Cline (2-for-4) had one RBI each.

Beggs totaled four hits and committed four errors.