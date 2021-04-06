Shawnee boys' tennis team second in Suburban Conference Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team got three second-place finishes and a third Monday as the Wolves finished second in the Suburban Conference Tournament at the Oklahoma Baptist University courts.

Senior Will Stewart took second at No. 2 singles for Shawnee. The Wolves' No. 1 doubles combo of juniors Payton Greenwood and Dymire James claimed second as did the No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Kelon Chandler and junior Hyrum Miner.

Senior Aidan Grein settled for third at No. 1 singles.

At No. 2 singles, Stewart beat Guthrie Extra in the first round, 6-3, 6-3. Stewart followed that up with a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Guthrie. However, Carl Albert High School topped Stewart in the finals, 6-1, 6-2.

Greenwood and James, at No. 1 doubles, won their first two matches – 6-4, 6-4 over Guthrie and 6-1, 6-1 over Piedmont. The team from Carl Albert then picked up a 6-0, 6-2 decision over Greenwood and James.

At No. 2 doubles, Chandler and Miner earned a 6-4, 7-5 decision over the combo from Guthrie. Chandler and Miner then blitzed Piedmont, 6-0, 6-0. The team from Carl Albert came out on top over Chandler and Miner, 6-1, 6-3.

Grein, at No. 1 singles, beat Carl Albert Extra, 6-3, 6-7 (12-10) in the first round. Piedmont scored a 7-6, (8-6), 5, (10-8) decision over Grein. However, Grein bounced back to claim third after a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Guthrie.