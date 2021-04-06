Shawnee's Henry claims 800 run, 300 hurdles at Coweta

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

COWETA – Shawnee's Kailey Henry won the girls' 800-meter run and the 300-meter hurdles while the Shawnee boys had four first-place finishes last Friday at the Coweta Tiger Track Classic.

The Shawnee girls took third in the team standings while the Wolves were fourth on the boys' side.

Henry clocked in at 2:28.84 in the 800 and covered the 300 hurdles distance in a time of 50.73 seconds.

The Wolves had two winning relay teams – the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay.

Shawnee's 4x100 relay combination of Demetress Beavers, Joe Maytubby, Bryson Yates and Isaiah Willis posted a time of 44.67 seconds for top honors and the 4x200 relay of Yates, Hayden Walker, Beavers and Willis clocked in at 1:35.31 for first place.

Willis topped the field in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.64 seconds.

In the boys' long jump, Maytubby and Willis finished first and second respectively. Maytubby edged out Willis by an inch (20-10.00 to 20-09.00).

Also taking second for Shawnee on the girls' side was the 4x100 relay team of Aniya Elix, Madison Crowell, Tristyn Napier and Tatum Sparks with a time of 53.42 seconds. The Lady Wolves' Kyndal Jenkins also placed second in the shot put in 33-02.00.

Third-place finishes for Shawnee included Beavers in the boys' 110 hurdles (17.40 seconds), the girls 4x800 relay team of Josulyn Brooks, Amaya Martinez, Stormee Sanchez and Hallie Wilson (11:51.28) and the girls' 4x400 relay of Brooks, Martinez, Wilson and Henry.

The Lady Wolves had three third-place efforts – Crowell in the 110 hurdles (18.61 seconds), Allie Ratcliff in the pole vault (6-06.00) and the 4x200 relay team of Elix, Wilson, Brooks and Crowell. On the boys' side, Fabian Pineda took fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.48 seconds).

In the girls' long jump, Breeanna Lee finished fifth (12-07.00).

On the boys' side, Pineda was sixth in the boys' 100 dash (11.73 seconds).