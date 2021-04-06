Tecumseh rolls to 14-5 victory over Bethel

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tecumseh Savages got six hits and took advantage of six Bethel errors in downing the Wildcats 14-5 in five innings of a game played at Rose State College.

Darice Permetter went 2-for-3 from the plate with a triple while driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice for Tecumseh. Bryson Smith also had a 2-for-3 outing with one RBI and two runs scored. Dylan Graham ended up 1-for-3 with three RBIs and scored a pair of runs.

Kyle Gregory pitched all five innings for the victory as he allowed six hits, walked none and struck out seven. Three of the five runs allowed were earned.

John Gordon homered for Bethel while going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scoring two runs. LW Moore and Laco Andujo were each 1-for-3 with one RBI as Moore also scored once.