Akers hits grand slam for Trojans

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Cody Akers launched a grand slam home run in the fifth inning Tuesday, igniting Seminole State College to a 12-4 win over Oklahoma Christian.

Seminole State, 23-8, collected 10 hits and 10 walks.

The Trojans led just 3-2 after 4 ½ innings but tallied five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take command.

Trevor Martin doubled, singled and walked twice in four at-bats. Martin also stole two bases, as did Matt Kaiser.

Ty Van Meter added two singles.

Four Seminole State hurlers — Hoss Brewer, Owen Loesch, Jase Farmer and Landry Kyle — pitched two innings apiece. Van Meter hurled one inning. That fivesome combined for 18 strikeouts and just four walks.

Oklahoma Christian was held to seven hits, including two doubles by Elijah McCarter Robbie Hodges also doubled.