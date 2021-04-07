Asher slow pitch squad thumps Varnum, 12-4

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER – Kaythryn Dixson went 2-for-4 from the plate and drove in three runs Tuesday as the Class A No. 7 Asher Lady Indians rolled to a 12-4 triumph over Varnum.

Joining Dixson with multiple hits were Alexis Johnston and Payton Leba. Johnston was 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in and Leba finished 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Asher (11-7) compiled 11 hits and 12 walks.

The Lady Indians are scheduled to face Stonewall Thursday at 12:40 p.m. in the Vanoss Tournament.