Brittain, Janda combined for two-hitter

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MOORE — Right-handers Bauer Brittain and Brylen Janda combined for a two-hitter Tuesday, fueling Shawnee’s baseballers to a 4-1 victory over Moore.

Moore’s run came in the bottom of the first inning on a leadoff error, a stolen base and two groundouts.

Shawnee produced three runs in the fourth. Brittain had a leadoff single and Koby Mitchell drew a one-out base on balls. Both runners advanced on a flyout and Creed Muirhead walked to load the bases. Landon Steele spanked a two-run single to center with courtesy runner Gavin Jenkins advancing to third. Jenkins then stole home as part of a double steal to give Shawnee a 3-1 advantage.

Shawnee’s other run came in the fifth. Cade Chamblin and Kasen Rogers singled before Brittain hammered a run-scoring double. With runners on second and third and nobody out, Moore averted further damage.

Brittain, who threw the first four innings, allowed two hits, one unearned run, struck out five and didn’t permit a walk.

Janda didn’t surrender a hit in three innings while striking out two and walking two.

Shawnee (13-8) will entertain the Bill Tipton Classic beginning Thursday. The Wolves will take on Piedmont at 10 a.m., then collide with Jay at 5:30.