Chandler slow pitch team rallies past McLoud
Brian Johnson
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
McLOUD – Grace Hulsey slammed a home run while Jaelyn Robertson and Hannah Edmonds had three hits each Monday as the Chandler Lady Lions overcame an 8-3 deficit with an eight-run seventh inning to defeat McLoud 11-8.
Hulsey's homer was a solo-shot in a 2-for-4 effort.
Robertson and Edmonds each finished 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. One of Robertson's hits went for a double.
Charlee Hicks (2-for-3) tripled, drove home two runs and scored once. Kashlyn Vega (2-for-4 with a triple) and Delanie McKinney (1-for-3) each knocked in a run.
Chandler held a 13-8 advantage in hits and overcame seven errors. McLoud had three miscues.
Edmonds got the pitching win as only three of the eight runs scored off her were earned.