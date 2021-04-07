Chandler slow pitch team rallies past McLoud

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD – Grace Hulsey slammed a home run while Jaelyn Robertson and Hannah Edmonds had three hits each Monday as the Chandler Lady Lions overcame an 8-3 deficit with an eight-run seventh inning to defeat McLoud 11-8.

Hulsey's homer was a solo-shot in a 2-for-4 effort.

Robertson and Edmonds each finished 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. One of Robertson's hits went for a double.

Charlee Hicks (2-for-3) tripled, drove home two runs and scored once. Kashlyn Vega (2-for-4 with a triple) and Delanie McKinney (1-for-3) each knocked in a run.

Chandler held a 13-8 advantage in hits and overcame seven errors. McLoud had three miscues.

Edmonds got the pitching win as only three of the eight runs scored off her were earned.