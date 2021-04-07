Dale hammers Pawnee twice

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE - Hammer time. The Dale Pirates destroyed the Pawnee Black Bears in a Class 2A-2 district doubleheader Monday.

Dale exploded for a 25-0 win in game one before completing the sweep with a 16-5 win in the second game.

In the first contest, Dale scored the 25 runs on 19 hits, 6 walks and just one Pawnee error and did so in just three at-bats for the home-standing Pirates.

Leading the offensive show was leadoff hitter Ike Shirey. The Eastern Oklahoma State College commit started things off with a double to center field and the rest of the squad followed. Dale scored nine runs on six hits in the first inning and sent 14 batters to the plate.

Dallen Forsythe had two singles in the first frame and drove in three of the runs. Cade McQuain drove in two runs with a double to left and Kash VanBrunt had a scoring single. Two more runs came in on an errant throw by the Black Bears catcher.

Long ball was the second inning theme for Dale. VanBrunt and Tate Rector each homered to left field in the seven-run second inning. Forsythe collected his fourth RBI of the game. VanBrunt also doubled in his second at-bat of the inning.

The Pirates scored nine more runs in the third and Shirey had an RBI single and a two-run homer to center field in the inning. Rector hit his second home run of the game, again to left field.

Carson Hunt earned the win for Dale, He pitched one inning gave up one walk and struck out two Black Bears. Forsythe and McQuain also got some work in on the mound. Pawnee managed just one hit against the Pirate pitching trio.

Game two of the day started much differently but ended just as soon as the first, by run rule. Pawnee opened with a three-run first inning off of Dale starter Ethan Douglas. The Pirates responded with a lone run in the bottom half when Shirey scored on an RBI double off the bat of McQuain. That cut the Black Bear lead to 3-1.

Pawnee answered with another run in the top of the second, but Dale answered with three runs in the bottom half, knotting the count at 4-4 after two innings. Dayson Shepard drove in two runs on a sharply-hit single and Forsythe drove in the third run on a sacrifice fly.

Dale then sent Casen Richardson to the mound. He pitched two innings, giving up just one run.

The Pirates scored eight runs in the bottom of the third. Dale took advantage of six free passes given up by the Pawnee pitchers en-route to the eight-run inning. Shirey drove in two on a single to right-center field and VanBrunt drove in two others on a double to left.

Dale led 12-4 heading into the fourth.

Pawnee scored another in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 12-5, but a four run effort in the bottom half gave Dale the commanding 16-5 lead. Shepard drove in the first run and Shirey collected another RBI on the day with a double over the center fielder’s head. McQuain finished off the scoring with a two-run bases loaded single.

Dale finished off the Black Bears in the top of the fifth, with Connor Kuykendall on the mound. Kuykendall struck out the side to capture the 16-5 run rule.

The Pirates improved their record to 12-1 while Pawnee dropped to 5-8 on the season.