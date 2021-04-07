Deer Creek blanks Chandler

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DEER CREEK — Chandler’s softballers were limited to four hits Tuesday in a 14-0 setback to Deer Creek.

The game was called after 3 ½ innings on the run rule. Deer Creek netted five runs in the first inning and nine runs in the third. Deer Creek compiled 14 hits in the game.

Singling for Chandler were Jaelyn Robertson, Hannah Edmonds, Kashlynn Vega and Alexyss Schevetto.

Chandler, 8-10, didn’t help itself with five errors. Eight Deer Creek runs were unearned.

Chandler drew three walks.

Deer Creek registered three home runs and three doubles.