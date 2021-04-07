Hamilton, McDonald spark Asher

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER — Tahlan Hamilton twirled a five-inning no-hitter and Mike McDonald collected four extra-base hits Tuesday as Asher demolished Allen 17-1.

Hamilton allowed one unearned run while walking three and striking out one.

McDonald went 4-for-4 with two home runs, two doubles and five runs batted in.

Garrett Leba recorded a solo home run and triple while scoring three times. Devon Lamb also homered, drove in two runs and scored three times.

Conner Thompson drove in two runs and Hamilton scored twice.

Asher reeled off 10 hits while committing one error.

Allen was charged with four errors.