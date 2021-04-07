Lady Pirates pound out eight homers, 21 hits

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Chayse Caram cranked out three home runs while Makenzy Herman and Danyn Lang had two apiece Tuesday as the Class 4A top-ranked Dale Lady Pirates remained unbeaten with a 23-13 thumping of Ripley in slow pitch action.

Dale, 19-0, pounded out 21 hits and eight home runs as six Lady Pirates had multiple hits.

Caram had a 3-for-3 performance with six runs batted in and scored four times.

Makenzy Herman had a 3-for-4 effort and also drove in six runs and Lang also finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Addie Bell also knocked in two runs and scored twice while going 3-for-5 and Emilia Idleman ended up 3-for-3 and scored once.

Anna Hester had a 2-for-2 effort with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored and Maddie Conley hit a solo-homer in a 1-for-3 outing.

Conley was the winning pitcher and allowed 17 hits.