McLoud benefits from seven Seminole errors

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Propelled by seven Seminole errors, McLoud’s baseballers pummeled the hosts 18-6 Tuesday.

Fifteen of McLoud’s runs were unearned.

McLoud chalked up 11 hits, including a triple by Collin Gibson, to go along with five walks.

Finishing the run-rule, five-inning game with two hits for McLoud were Wesley Olds, Jaden King, Nathan Eaton and Gibson.

Seminole never led after McLoud earned six runs in the top of the first inning. The Redskins added four runs in the second and closed out the game with an eight-run fifth.

Bryce Marshall of Seminole went 2-of-3 with two runs batted in.

Olds, the pitching starter, surrendered six runs (four earned) in four innings. He allowed five hits and fanned four.

Seminole starting hurler Cooper Atyia was charged with 10 runs, only three of which were earned, in four innings He whiffed two and walked one.