Meeker can’t hold on to early lead

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PERKINS — Meeker’s softballers possessed a 6-2 lead after 4 ½ innings but Perkins-Tryon rallied for an 11-9 triumph Tuesday.

The hosts tallied five runs in the bottom of the fifth for 7-6 lead. Meeker went back up with three runs in the sixth, only to have Perkins-Tryon counter with a four-spot in the bottom of the frame. Meeker failed to score in the seventh.

Perkins-Tryon outhit the visitors 16-10 as Ashley Larson led the way with two triples, a single and a game-high four runs batted in.

Meeker, 7-7, had only one extra-base knock, a Isabella Saavedra double which drove in three runs in the fourth.

Kaycee Babek, Callie Sellers and Icle Brewer posted two singles for Meeker.

Meeker had three errors, resulting in three unearned runs. Perkins-Tryon notched five errors, leading to eight unearned runs.