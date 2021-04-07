Meeker comeback comes up short

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — A feisty ninth-inning Meeker rally came up just short Tuesday as Crossings Christian emerged victorious, 12-10.

Meeker trailed 12-4 entering the bottom of seventh but the Bulldogs, with two outs and two men on base, received two walks and two singles, followed by a Budgie Cameron three-run double which lowered the deficit to 12-10. But a foul popup ended the game.

Crossings Christian punched out 15 hits, including two doubles.

Meeker was held to seven hits but drew 10 walks.

Cade Patterson and Caleb Chapman finished with two hits. Ty Gabbert doubled and drove in two runs.

Jordan Sellers, Patterson and Gabbert drew two walks each.

Braden Harris and Chapman had a sacrifice fly.

The Bulldog defense was charged with five errors, enabling Crossings Christian to post six unearned runs.