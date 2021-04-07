Prague bows to visiting Beggs

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Two Prague hurlers had good efforts Tuesday but it wasn’t enough to keep Beggs from posting a 4-2 baseball triumph.

Starter Cade Anderson, who went the opening two innings, didn’t permit a hit but four walks produced a run. Anderson fanned one.

Ethan Rich threw 81 pitches in a five-inning stint. Rich gave up three runs, all earned, on four hits and struck out four.

Both Prague runs, in the third and sixth innings, were unearned as the result of three Beggs errors. Prague didn’t have an error.

Prague notched three hits with leadoff batter Trip Davis singling twice and scoring. Aiden Auld had Prague’s other single and Bradon Rojas scored.

Beggs left 10 runners on base and Prague, 3-14, stranded five.

