Prague explodes early in triumph

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Prague’s Lady Red Devils unloaded 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 19-4 blitzing of Seminole Tuesday.

Prague, 9-8, also recorded eight runs in the top of the fourth. The game was called after four innings.

The visitors sent 14 batters to the plate in the first as they combined four hits with six walks. Kennedi Watkins and Tessa Cooper had three-run home runs while Kinsey Rice doubled.

Teammate Lexsey Trevizo homered in the second.

Prague was credited with 16 hits, including triples by Brooke Stanley and Tabby Cooper. Demi Manning and Tessa Cooper doubled with the latter garnering four runs batted in.

Seminole chalked up six hits, including triples by Lauren Allen and Kaylyn Cotner and an Addison Hill two-bagger.

Prague drew seven walks and stranded just three runners.