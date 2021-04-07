Seminole State women batter Western State

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – The Seminole State College women met little resistance Tuesday in swamping Westerm State College 20-3 and 24-2.

Both games were called after 4 ½ innings.

In the opener, Julie Kennedy, Hope Madden and Taylor Rowley clubbed home runs and Shakyrah Gladness tripled. The victors also registered seven doubles, two coming by Maebree Robertson.

Krosby Clinton, Makella Mobley, Shea Moreno, Gladness and Madden also doubled as Seminole State racked up 17 hits.

Evy Aud, who went all five innings on the mound for the hosts, surrendered eight hits and three runs (two unearned). She fanned two and walked two.

In the nightcap, hurler Delanie Manning was touched for only three hits and one earned run. Manning whiffed five and didn’t issue a base on balls.

The Trojans put together a 12-run first and an eight-run fourth. The winners recorded 21 hits with Manning cracking a grand slam home run, double and single. Also posting roundtrippers were Cydeny DeLeon, Kennedy Holderread, Tatum Winters and Rowley.

Joining Rowley in the double category were Avery Clark and Bobbi Leitha. Clark and Holderread knocked in three runs apiece.

Seminole State went to 19-3-1.