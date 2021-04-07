Shawnee's Willis wins three events, sets meet record in 100 dash

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Shawnee's Isaiah Willis claimed first place finishes in three events – 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump – while Kailey Henry had a first in the 800 meters and a second in the 300 hurdles on the girls' side to highlight the SHS efforts Tuesday in the large school division at the Oklahoma Baptist Bison High School Invitational.

Willis set a meet record in the 100 dash after clocking in at 10.63 seconds. The previous mark was 10.74.

He also posted a time of 21.98 seconds in the 200 and topped the field in the boys' long jump at 22-06.50. Willis also had a second-place effort in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.10 seconds.

Kayden Shaw also placed second in the boys' high jump for the Wolves at 6-00.00.

Karran Evans and Joe Maytubby picked up third-place finishes for Shawnee. Evans was just behind Shaw in the boys' high jump at 5-10.00 and Maytubby ended up third in the boys' long jump at 20-06.

In the boys' 3,200-meter run, the Wolves got a fifth-place effort from Michael Pearne (11:47.83) and a seventh out of Zander Wood (12:00.94). Fabian Pineda was also fifth in the 300 hurdles (46:01) and Joshua Hair ended up seventh in the discus (92-07).

GIRLS

Henry topped the field in the 800 with a time of 2:34.53. Her 49.83-second finish in the 300 hurdles was good enough for second place.

Madison Crowell claimed third place for the Lady Wolves in the 100 hurdles (18.62 seconds).

Makenna Gardner registered fourth-place finishes for Shawnee in the girls' 400-meter run (1:08.91) and the high jump (4-04.00). Teammate Eva Webb was fourth in the girls' 3,200-meter run (16:51.51) and Kyndal Jenkins took fourth in the girls' shot put (33-05.00)

Fifth-place efforts for the Lady Wolves came from Mirakle Bradshaw in the 300 hurdles (53.42 seconds), Kiera Gonzales in the girls' 3,200 (16:59.54), Tristyn Napier in the long jump (14-04.00) and Tessa Baker and Inez Alvarado (tie for fifth at 4-02.00) in the girls' high jump.