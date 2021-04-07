Tecumseh girls riddle McLoud

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — Tecumseh pounded out 21 hits, including six for extra-bases, in a 17-1 three-inning rout of McLoud Tuesday.

Bristin Hayes, Lacy Howell and Lauren Taylor homered. Howe and Taylor also doubled while Taylor Frizzell doubled twice.

Serenity Jacoway, Hayes and Taylor finished with three hits. Harley Sturm and Taylor scored three times while Taylor posted a team-high three runs batted in.

McLoud was limited to four hits and didn't draw a walk. Tecumseh committed just one error and McLoud was errorless.

The Lady Savages, 17-7, tallied seven runs in each of the first two innings.