Area girls' basketball standouts earn all-conference awards

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Girls' basketball standouts from Bethel, Tecumseh, North Rock Creek and McLoud were honored as the North Canadian River Valley Conference recently released its postseason awards for 2020-21.

Bethel's Parker Stevenson was selected as Offensive Player of the Year. Tecumseh's Taylor Mansell was named Defensive Player of the Year and North Rock Creek's Olivia McRay was picked as Newcomer of the Year.

Tirzah Moore, of conference champion Jones, was tabbed as Most Valuable Player.

Among those named to the 12-member All-Conference Team were area stars Stevenson, Tecumseh's Kenzli Warden and Tawny Billy, North Rock Creek's Katlyn Masquas and McLoud's Lexi Boyer and Cheyenne Banks.

Stevenson averaged 18.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists while blocking 11 shots during the 2020-21 season. She also had one 40-point game for Bethel.

Mansell had the assignment of guarding the opponent's best player each game and managed to average 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 4.2 deflections for Tecumseh.

McRay averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 assists for North Rock Creek.

For Tecumseh, Warden averaged 16.5 points to top the team, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 steals. Billy, her teammates sported an 11.3 scoring average to go with 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Masquas led North Rock Creek with a 12.3 scoring average, 3.4 steals, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Boyer averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals while Banks averaged 11.0 point, 9.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for McLoud. Both were also named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Region Team and were Route 66 All-Conference selections. Both also made the Route 66 Conference All-Academic Team.

Six more area players were named honorable mention by the NCRVC including Tecumseh's Katelyn LaFrance, Bethel's Peyton Meiler, North Rock Creek's Jayden Haney and McRay and McLoud's Desira Jones and Hallee Winsea.