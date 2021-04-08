Former Tecumseh track star excelling for Bethel College

The Shawnee News-Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Braylen Brewer of Bethel (Kan.) has been named the NAIA Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, the national office announced Wednesday.

Brewer was selected based on his performances on the week and were selected out of a pool of conference and Association of Independent Institutions award winners.

The junior from Tecumseh had a phenomenal showing at the Loren Reusser Invitational, hosted by Bethel College. The junior started his day by running the anchor on the 4x100 relay team, breaking the program record at 41.60 and qualifying for the NAIA national championships.

He followed that up by smashing his previous program record in the 400 with a 46.93. This led all competition at the meet, including several sprinters who qualified for the NJCAA national championships. His 46.93 is now the fastest time among the entire NAIA this season by over a half-second. These results helped him get the KCAC Athlete of the Week earlier on Monday.

This is the first time the men's track & field team has had an NAIA Athlete of the Week in either the indoor and outdoor seasons since Kyle Wilson received this honor in the indoor shot put on Jan. 18, 2019. Brewer is believed to be the first Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the program.