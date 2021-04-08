Seminole State women's basketball team wins conference

Seminole State College Athletics

The Seminole State College Belles women’s basketball team won the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference title game on April 1.

Preseason predictions placed Seminole State College at sixth in Region II. The Belles demonstrated great effort and resolve as they battled tough competition. During the second half of conference play, the team gathered steam with each subsequent win and entered their final conference game with a nine-game win streak.

Seminole State defeated NOC-Tonkawa 78-62 to solidify its first-place position. The Belles finished as regular season conference champions. The last time the women’s basketball team brought home a conference championship was 2007.

“This accomplishment is special for many reasons, but especially since it is the program’s 50th season,” Coach Rita Story-Schell said.

The Belles will enter the Regional tournament next week with a conference record of 12-3 and 15-4 overall.