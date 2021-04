Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER — Cushing mixed three hits with nine walks to waylay Asher 12-3 Thursday.

Asher, 14-4, recorded seven hits. Including doubles by Mike McDonald and Garrett Leba.

McDonald also singled for a 2-of-3 day at the plate with a run scored.

Tahlan Hamilton went 1-for-1 with an RBI and run scored. Teammate Ryan Reeser went 1-for-2 with a run batted in.

Both teams posted two errors.