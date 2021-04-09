Bethel limited to three hits in loss

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES — Bridge Creek scored in six of seven innings Thursday in defeating Bethel 14-5.

Bridge Creek outhit Bethel 9-3. The victors also drew seven walks to go with four Bethel errors.

LW Moore had Bethel’s only extra-base hit with a solo home run. Drae Wood, who singled, was credited with Bethel’s only other run batted in.

Bridge Creek tallied five runs in the top of the seventh.

The Bobcats compiled a home run and three doubles.

Bethel starting pitcher Mason Konkler gave up nine runs but only five were earned in a five-inning stint. Konkler fanned four and walked four.

Connor Anthony, who went one inning on the mound, was charged with five runs but two of those were unearned and he surrendered just one hit. Harrison Thomas also pitched one inning and fanned two.

Bethel (4-12) will play a 4:30 game Monday at Washington.