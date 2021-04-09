Chandler strikes early against Meeker

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STROUD — Chandler, buoyed by a six-run fourth inning, turned back Meeker 7-3 Thursday at the 66 Conference Tournament.

Chandler also scored a run in the top of the seventh before Meeker avoided a shutout with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Chandler outhit Meeker 14-8 and prevailed despite being charged with five errors. Meeker had two errors.

Lady Lions’ Hannah Edmonds and Charlee Hicks notched three singles each. Jaelyn Robertson posted a double for Chandler’s sole extra-base hit.

Chandler stranded nine runners.

Savanna Nelson recorded two of Meeker’s eight singles.

The Lady Bulldogs had several good scoring opportunities, thanks to the errors and three walks, but left 11 batters on base.

Holdenville 17, Chandler 2

Holdenville outhit Chandler 15-5. Chandler also had three errors while Holdenville was mistake-free in the three-inning game.

Holdenville recorded 13 runs in the second inning.

Chandler’s Grace Hulsey had a solo home run and Robertson doubled. Both players also singled.

Meeker 15, Okemah 0

The game went just three innings as the Lady Bulldogs tallied four runs in the first and third innings to go with a seven-spot in the second.

Meeker accumulated 12 hits with Katy Buxton doubling for the only extra-base knock. Katlin Alford went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three runs batted in.

Recording two hits were Kaycee Babek, Emmy Wilson and Buxton. Wilson knocked in four runs. Icle Brewer drove in two runs, one coming on a sacrifice fly.

Meeker (8-8) stranded just two runners.