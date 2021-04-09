Dale claims 10-8 victory over Carl Albert

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MIDWEST CITY – Carson Hunt homered during a 2-for-4 effort from the plate as the Dale Pirates scored eight fourth-inning runs and rolled to a 10-8 victory over the host Carl Albert Titans on Thursday in the Bill Tipton Classic.

Hunt knocked in two runs and teammate Cade McQuain was also 2-for-4 and scored a run.

Connor Kuykendall drove in a pair of runs and scored twice in a 1-for-3 effort and Ike Shirey picked up one RBI and scored once.

Shirey got the pitching win, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing eight hits and three walks while striking out five. Six of the eight Carl Albert runs were earned. Kuykendall came on in relief and allowed no runs, hits or walks in the final 2/3 of an inning.

Dondi King and Lake Strickland each went 2-for-4 for the Titans. King doubled twice and drove home four runs. Strickland doubled once and picked up an RBI.

Gavin Haines also homered for Carl Albert.

The Titans led 3-1 through three innings before Dale countered with eight runs in the fourth. Carl Albert added four scores in the bottom half of the fourth to pull within 9-7.

Each team picked up a run in the sixth and final frame.