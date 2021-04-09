Five-run first inning lifts Wolves over Piedmont, 6-3

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

A five-run first inning was all that the Shawnee Wolves needed Thursday morning as they knocked off Piedmont 6-3 to open play in the Bill Tipton Classic at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Later in the day, Shawnee moved to 2-0 in the classic with a 13-1 thumping of Jay.

“We played really good defense and pitched well...a recipe for success,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

Shawnee 6, Piedmont 3

Right-hander Daniel Campbell had a solid five innings on the mound for Shawnee and Zane Wilson came on in the sixth and pitched the rest of the way for the save. The pair combined for an eight-hitter, struck out 11 and walked four.

Campbell scattered seven hits, struck out eight and walked only one.

“He was able to work out of jams. His cutter was working and he was throwing his off-speed pitches for strikes,” Paxson said.

Wilson gave up one hit and three walks while striking out three over the final two frames.

The Wolves did all of their offensive damage in the first two innings, scoring five in the first and adding their final tally in the second.

Bauer Brittain and Boston Tully were each 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI. Easton Odell had a two-run double in the first inning and Landon Steele executed a bunt-single in the first inning.

Piedmont struck first with a single run in the top of the first off a Cole Girard RBI single.

Kasen Rogers drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first. Brittain then doubled, bringing home Rogers, and reached third on a throw to the plate trying to get Rogers. Krew Taylor then delivered a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Brittain for a 2-1 Shawnee edge.

Koby Mitchell then drew a walk, advanced to second on Tully's single to center. A nifty bunt-single by Steele loaded up the bases. Creed Muirhead then walked with the bases loaded to make it 3-1 and then Odell's double down the left-field line produced two more runs and a 5-1 Wolves' advantage.

Shawnee then upped the lead to 6-1 in the second after a leadoff single to left by Brittain. Taylor later drew a walk and then a throwing error by the pitcher enabled Brittain and Taylor to move up one base to second and third respectively.

One out later, Tully singled to left, scoring Brittain, but Taylor was thrown out at the plate on the same play. Tully ended up at second base on that throw to the plate.

The Wildcats clipped the deficit to 6-3 in the fourth inning off a two-run triple to right-center by Dillon Dibrell.

Piedmont made a major scoring threat in the sixth off the reliever Wilson. A one-out walk and back-to-back walks with two outs, loaded the bases. But a fly-out to center concluded the threat.

Wilson faced four batters in the seventh, striking out the first two, giving up a single and retiring the final batter on a fly-out.

Shawnee 13, Jay 1

The Wolves piled up 15 hits and received a five-hit pitching performance from the right-hander Rogers, who struck out seven and surrendered just one walk.

Rogers and Taylor each homered for Shawnee. Rogers connected for a two-run blast in the fifth inning and Taylor launched a solo-shot to lead off the third.

Odell topped the Wolves' batting chart by going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. His single to left-center brought home a run in the second inning and he had a two-RBI single to left in the fifth.

Four other Shawnee players collected two hits apiece and every starter had at least one.

Steele was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk.

Rogers, Taylor and Mitchell were each 2-for-4. Besides his two-run homer, Rogers provided an RBI double in the fourth to finish with three runs batted in. Taylor's homer led to his only RBI and Mitchell finished with a double.

Brylen Janda and Cade Chamblin each had an RBI in going 1-for-3.

Shawnee scored its first four runs in the second inning on an RBI double by Janda, two-run single by Steele and an Odell run-scoring single.

Taylor's leadoff blast made it 5-0 in the third.

A three-run fourth was highlighted by Rogers' run-scoring double and Brittain's RBI single to make it 8-0.

The Bulldogs picked up their lone run in the bottom half of the fourth off a single by Kaden Kingfisher.

A five-run fifth featured Odell's two-run single to left, Chamblin's RBI triple and Rogers' two-run homer.

Piedmont 2, Shawnee 1 (completion of game from March 12)

The game was paused on March 12, heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, due to the weather.

Wildcat hurler Fidel Hatch retired the side on strikeouts to end the game on Thursday.

Piedmont held a 5-3 edge in total hits.