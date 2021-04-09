Green, Van Meter spark Trojans

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Caden Green and Ty Van Meter combined for eight hits Thursday as Seminole State College routed Rose State 15-5.

Green, who was 4-for-5, homered, doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs. Van Meter homered, doubled, singled twice and scored three times.

Seminole State, 24-8, achieved 16 hits in seven innings. Cody Akers tripled, doubled and posted three runs. Cal Watty tripled while Carter LaValley and Tayten Tredaway homered with Tredaway driving in three runs.

Three of Rose State’s runs were unearned as the Trojans were charged with five errors.

Seminole State pitcher Brett Russell, who went five innings, gave up three hits and four runs, two of which were unearned. He fanned six and walked two.

Carson Pierce and Creed Watkins tossed one inning apiece. Neither hurler gave up a hit.