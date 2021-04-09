Greenfield sparkles in Chandler win

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER — Junior Jarin Greenfield excelled at the plate and on the mound Thursday as Chandler upended Prague 7-3 at the 66 Conference Tournament.

Greenfield, in his 6 2/3 inning stint, permitted three runs on three hits. The right-hander had six strikeouts and six walks while throwing 108 pitches.

Reliever Luke Russell retired the only batter he faced in the seventh.

At the plate, Greenfield tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Brad Beloncik and Blake Rickner added two singles each.

Prague’s Aiden Auld tripled. Singling for the Red Devils were Trip Davis and Eli Greenlee.

Chandler, which was also the recipient of six walks and five Prague errors, could have had a larger margin of victory but stranded 12 baserunners.