McLoud rolls by Okemah in 66 Conference Tournament

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – Brenden Howard hit a triple and double while driving in two runs Thursday as the McLoud Redskins rolled to an 18-3 rout of Okemah in 2 ½ innings during the 66 Conference Tournament.

Howard finished 2-for-2 from the plate and scored twice as McLoud prevailed despite having only five hits. The Redskins benefited from nine walks and three Okemah errors.

McLoud's three other hits came from Koltyn Stevens (1-for-1 with one RBI and two runs scored), Gabriel Swymeler (1-for-1) with two runs scored and Cameron Duroy (1-for-1 in a pinch-hit situation.

Zakery Conover got the pitching victory as he worked all three innings and allowed three earns runs off three hits with four strikeouts and only two walks.