Prague girls bombard Seminole

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STROUD — A 14-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning fueled Prague’s softballers to a 17-2 flogging of Seminole Thursday at the 66 Conference Tournament.

After Prague netted three runs in the second, the game was called after 2 ½ innings on the run rule.

Lexsey Trevizo headed the 16-hit attack with a 3-of-3 effort which included two triples, two runs and a team-high five runs batted in.

Kennedi Watkins went 3-of-3 with two doubles, two runs and four RBI.

Brooke Stanley and Kinsey Rice tripled while Tabby Cooper, Demi Manning, Julia Notangel and Kailey Rich doubled.

Tessa Cooper, Manning and Rich each had two hits.

Addison Hill led Seminole with two doubles. Lauren Allen also doubled.