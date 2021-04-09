Seminole State sweeps Arkansas team

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MENA, Ark.— Four Seminole State hurlers limited UA Rich Mountain to five hits in 11 innings Thursday while posting an 8-0, 15-0 sweep.

In the opener, starter Julie Kennedy permitted one single in five innings. Kennedy registered five strikeouts and didn’t issue a base on balls.

Brooke Detommaso didn’t give up a hit and walked one in the final inning.

Delanie Manning led Seminole State’s 10-hit attack with a home run, single and four runs batted in.

Shea Moreno cracked a two-run double while Taylor Rowley tripled. Bobbi Leitha and Cydeny DeLeon added two singles apiece.

In the five-inning nightcap, Manning earned a complete-game win with a four-hitter. Manning had two strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter as Seminole State went to 21-3-1.

Shakyra Gladness and Taylor Rowley homered. Manning and Gladness tied with three runs batted in.

DeLeon tripled, doubled and drove in two runs. Makella Mobley and Leitha doubled.

Seminole State will entertain Northern Oklahoma College in a 2 p.m. Saturday doubleheader.