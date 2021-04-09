Shawnee tennis squads host East/West Quad

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Shawnee High School girls' tennis squad hosted an East/West Quad Thursday at the Paul Duffield Tennis Center and came away with a 2-1 record in the event.

Shawnee tied Henryetta 2-2 in matches but won the dual because of the number of games won.

The Lady Wolves dropped a 3-1 decision to Claremore and then knocked off Altus, 3-1.

In the dual with Henryetta, Shawnee's Grace Bryant was victorious at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles combo of Kylie Peters and Anna Jordan won by default. Olivia Stobbe fell by a 6-4, 6-2 count at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Elisa Diamond and Abigail Looper also fell.

Against Claremore, Peters and Jordan rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 rout at No. 2 doubles for the Lady Wolves' lone victory. Shawnee was downed in straight sets at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.

In the matchup against Altus, Shawnee won at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Stobbe coasted to a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Bryant won by default at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles combination of Peters and Jordan were victorious by a 6-4, 6-1 count. The Lady Wolves' No. 1 doubles team of Diamond and Looper were on the short end of a 6-2, 7-6 score.

Shawnee is scheduled to play in the Claremore Tournament on Friday.

Shawnee boys go

1-2 in home quad

The highlight of the day for the Shawnee boys' tennis team came in a victory over Altus. The two teams were deadlocked at 2, but the Wolves took the dual by virtue of the number of games won.

Will Stewart won his match at No. 2 singles for Shawnee while the tandem of Payton Greenwood and Dymire James won at No. 1 doubles.

Henryetta and Claremore defeated the Wolves 4-0 in the other two duals.