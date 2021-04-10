Asher settles for 1-1 record on Friday

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

VIAN – The Asher Indians compiled 11 hits and overcame five errors to register a 9-5 victory over Stilwell on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Asher dropped a tough 4-3 decision to Vian as the Indians finished the day with a two-game split.

Asher 9, Stilwell 5

Mike McDonald fueled the Asher offense by going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs.

Trent Smith and Tahlan Hamilton joined McDonald with multiple hits as Smith finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Hamilton ended up 2-for-4 with one RBI. Cameron Grissom went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Devon Lamb and Jordyn Litson each knocked in a run.

Smith allowed just one earned run off three hits with two strikeouts and a walk through the first four innings. Conner Thompson worked the final three frames and allowed an unearned run off no hits with one strikeout and a walk.

Vian 4, Asher 3

McDonald's 2-for-4 performance with a double and a run scored wasn't enough as Vian outlasted Asher.

Each team managed just five hits and one error.

McDonald was the hard-luck losing pitcher after striking out five and giving up just two walks. Three of the four runs scored by Vian were earned.

“Mike McDonald gave up three runs before he got the first out of the game. He settled in and pitched a tremendous six innings,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “Our hitters faced Diego Ramos, the younger brother of 6-6 Javior Ramos, a right-handed pitcher for OU. Diego has high velocity with a slider and a quality change-up. This was well-played game by both teams.”

The Indians' three other hits came from Gage Beaver (1-for-2 with a run scored), Lamb (1-for-2) and Garrett Leba (1-for-3).