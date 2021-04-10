Lady Pirates capture Choctaw Tournament title

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHOCTAW – Karsen Griggs had a fourth-inning grand slam while Anna Hester, Chayse Caram and Emilia Idleman each had a homer as the Dale Lady Pirates slammed host Choctaw 13-2 to win the Choctaw Tournament on Friday.

Class 4A top-ranked Dale went 5-1 in the tournament, suffering its first loss of the season in its second game of the event, but bounced back with four straight victories to improved to 24-1 on the season.

Dale 13, Choctaw 2 (Championship, Friday)

Choctaw, which handed Dale its only loss, tallied a single run each in the first two innings before Griggs' slam put the Lady Pirates on top for good in the bottom of the third.

Dale then pulled away with a nine-run third. Chayse Caram hit a two-run homer, Emilia Idleman followed with a solo-blast and Anna Hester later hit a three-run shot to highlight the frame.

The Lady Pirates pounded out 10 hits as Griggs led the way with a 2-for-2 effort and the four RBIs off the slam.

Maddie Conley limited Choctaw to one earned run and four hits.

Dale 15, Moore 14 (Friday)

The Lady Pirates trailed 12-9 entering the fifth inning before scoring six runs to take control.

Griggs had a three-run homer in the fifth. Addie Bell followed with a solo-blast and Chayse Carman had a two-run double to highlight that fifth.

Caram ended up going 4-for-4 with the double and four RBIs. Teammate Sam Hartman went 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs.

Griggs, Bell, Conley and Danyn Lang had two hits apiece.

Griggs and Bell each finished with two homers while Conley went deep once.

Dale 15, Cushing 6 (Friday)

Hartman, Bell and Griggs each homered as the Lady Pirates produced 17 hits.

Caram and Makenzy Herman each finished with three hits Caram doubled twice and scored a pair of runs in a 3-for-4 performance while Herman scored three times in a 3-for-3 effort.

Griggs, Lang and Hester each went 2-for-4. Griggs had a homer and double in finishing with five runs batted in. Lang ended up with a triple, double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hester tacked on a double and one RBI.

Lexi White had a 2-for-3 outing with three RBIs and two runs scored. Conley (1-for-3) also knocked in a run.

Dale 17, Norman North 5 (Friday)

Conley launched two home runs while Caram, Bell and Lang contributed one apiece as the Lady Pirates piled up 21 hits.

Bell, Hartman and Griggs each had 3-for-3 performances from the plate while Lang finished 3-for-4. Bell drove home four runs and scored three times. Hartman doubled twice, knocked in two runs and scored a run. Griggs hit two doubles, picked up one RBI and scored three times. Lang ended up with four RBIs and scored a pair of runs.

Three other Dale players – Conley, Caram and Idleman – were each 2-for-3. Conley and Caram each finished with two RBIs. Hester and Herman each knocked in a run while going 1-for-3.

Choctaw 14, Dale 13 (Thursday)

Choctaw got a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to hand the Lady Pirates their first loss of the season.

The Lady Jackets had a solo-blast to lead off the bottom of the fifth.

Conley slammed two home runs while Hester and Griggs hit one apiece. Conley and Griggs were each 2-for-2 while Hester and Bell were each 2-for-3.

With her home run and double, Hester finished with three runs batted in. Bell knocked in two runs and scored twice and Griggs had one RBI and scored two runs.

Choctaw held an 18-13 advantage in total hits.

Dale 19, Bethel 0 (Thursday)

Seven home runs – three from Griggs and two each from Conley and Hartman – vaulted the Lady Pirates to the win.

Conley limited the Lady Wildcats to one hit in the three-inning contest.

Griggs went 3-for-3 with the three homers and five runs batted in. Hartman was also 3-for-3 with five RBIs and Conley ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, six RBIs and three runs scored.

Lang (2-for-2 with a walk and one RBI), Hester (2-for-2 with a walk and run scored) and Bell (2-for-3 with three runs scored) also contributed to Dale's 17-hit attack.