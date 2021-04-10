McLoud outlasts Chandler at tourney

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STROUD — McLoud put up two runs in the top of the eighth inning to knock off Chandler 7-5 Friday at the 66 Conference Softball Tournament.

The game was tied at 5 after seven innings.

Kianne Wahpekeche, Taylor Kennedy and Sara White —McLoud’s 3, 4 and 5-hole hitters — all had three hits with Wahpekeche and Kennedy doubling. Destin Walker also doubled for McLoud.

After McLoud’s first two batters in the eighth were retired, a walk and an error preceded Wahpekeche’s run-scoring double. White followed with a run-scoring single for an insurance run.

The Lady Redskins chalked up 15 hits.

Chandler, which accumulated 13 hits, scored in each of the first five innings but failed to score over the last three.

Jaelyn Robertson of Chandler swatted a two-run homer following a Grace Hulsey single in the first inning. Hulsey also tripled as part of a 3-for-4 effort.

Charlee Hicks doubled for Chandler and Kali Beall notched four singles and scored twice. Kashlynn Vega had two singles for the Lions.

McLoud stranded 14 baserunners and Chandler left 11 on base.