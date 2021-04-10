Meeker records hitting explosion

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STROUD — The Lady Bulldogs of Meeker accumulated 25 hits, including two home runs by Isabella Saavedra, to upend Prague 17-10 Friday at the 66 Conference Tournament.

Saavedra reaped a game-high seven runs batted in via a 4-of-5 performance. Emmy Wilson went 5-of-5 with two doubles and Icle Brewer was 4-of-5 with a double, game-high four runs and three runs batted in.

Katlin Alford aided the cause with a home run while Kaycee Babek doubled.

Meeker scored in six of seven innings, including a five-spot in the fourth.

Prague received home runs from Brooke Stanley, Kennedi Watkins and Demi Manning. Stanley also doubled as did Tessa Cooper. Watkins and Stanley both went 3-for-4 with Watkins leading the Red Devils with four runs batted in.

Meeker made three errors, leading to six unearned runs. Prague had one error.

Prague had 15 hits.

Meeker 8, McLoud 6

Babek, operating out of the leadoff slot, went 4-for-4, including a double. Brewer was 3-for-3 with three runs and two runs batted in.

Katy Buxton doubled for Meeker, which jumped out to a 6-0 lead with five runs in the first inning and one in the third.

McLoud countered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and two runs in the fifth before the game was called.

Skylee Hastings of McLoud drilled a home run, double and drove in three runs.

Taylor Kennedy and Sara White of McLoud both went 2-for-3 with a double. Taylor Bass added three singles while Lexie Boyer, Kianne Wahpekeche and Taylor Kennedy chipped in with two singles each.

Both teams finished with 14 hits and three errors.