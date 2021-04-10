North Rock Creek falls to Class B No. 3 Varnum

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

North Rock Creek won the race against the heavy rains Friday, but lost the diamond battle to visiting Varnum.

The Class-B third-ranked Whippets defeated the Cougars 14-6

Varnum struck early and often, taking a 3-0 lead after the first inning and extended it three-fold to 9-0 after three and a half innings of play. Varnum scored the three first-inning runs on a walk, two doubles and an RBI fielder’s choice.

In the top of the fourth the Whippets took full command of the contest. Varnum scored six runs on five hits and took advantage of two North Rock Creek miscues to swell the lead to 9-0. Two of the six runs scored were unearned for the Whippets.

The Cougars battled back in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs on three hits and did so with two outs.

Benjamin Campbell earned a two-out walk to get the rally started before Braxton Cozart drove him home with a double to left field. Cozart then scored when Takoda Bryce ripped an RBI single to center. After another walk given to Nick Lake, Tanner Davis then scored two more runs on a sharply hit single, but was thrown out attempting to get to second base. The Cougars cut the Varnum lead to 9-4 after four.

The Whippets came right back at the Cougars with three runs in the fifth, increasing the lead to 12-4. They scored the three runs on one hit and another North Rock Creek error.

The Cougars cut the lead to 12-5 in the bottom half of the fifth when Diego Garcia scored Holden Brooking on an RBI double to center field and added another lone run in the sixth to cut the deficit to 12-6 heading into the seventh inning. Bryce tripled in the sixth and was brought home by Davis’ sacrifice fly.

Varnum scored two more runs in the seventh and then held the Cougars scoreless to earn the 14-6 win.