Prague-Okemah tied when rain comes

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER —Friday’s Prague-Okemah baseball matchup at the 66 Conference Tournament went down as a 5-all tie when rain stopped the action after four innings of play.

Okemah scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to avoid a loss.

Prague posted three runs in the top of the second and single runs in the third and fourth. Okemah had a run in the first, three in the third and one in the fourth.

Prague netted three runs in the third. Two Okemah errors figured prominently as Zack Grooms singled in a run and Trip Davis, the leadoff hitter, smacked a two-run single.

Prague scored an unearned run in the third with Conner Cline doing the honors. The Red Devils added their final run in the fourth as Kyler Kinslow singled and came home on Eli Greenlee’s double to left.

Prague posted four hits. Red Devil hurler Aiden Auld was charged with five runs, two of which were unearned as the result of two errors. Auld gave up five hits, fanned three and walked four.

Okemah committed four errors but only two of Prague’s runs were unearned.

Prague stranded just two runners.

The Red Devils are scheduled to play at Lincoln Christian Tuesday.