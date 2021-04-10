Savages plaster Little Axe

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LITTLE AXE — Tecumseh’s baseballers unloaded a 19-run first inning Thursday en route to a 21-0 crushing of Little Axe.

The game was called after four innings.

Fourteen Savages received hitting opportunities as the victors improved to 17-7.

Dylan Graham hit a grand slam as Tecumseh collected 17 hits. Graham, who also doubled, went 3-for-4 with six runs batted in and three runs scored.

Finishing with two hits were Jake Trice, Chad Wynne, Darice Permetter and Colby Brown. Permetter doubled, as did Kane Ainesworth.

Leadoff batter Jaxon Meyers scored four times after singling and drawing three walks.

Little Axe had just two singles.

Tecumseh, 14-11, is slated to play at Berryhill Tuesday.