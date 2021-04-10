Seminole rings up two lopsided wins

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ÇHANDLER — The Chieftains of Seminole rang up victories over Holdenville (13-0) and Stroud (12-4) Friday at the 66 Conference Tournament.

Seminole (9-10) needed just three innings to dispose of Holdenville via the run rule after tallying five runs in the first and eight runs in the second.

The Chieftains registered nine hits to go with five walks and three Holdenville errors.

Jaxon Smith went 3-for-3, all singles, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Davin Allison and Bronc Johnson doubled. Easton Wurtz and Allison finished with two his apiece.

Victorious pitcher Bryce Marshall allowed three hits in three innings. He had three strikeouts and one walk.

Seminole 12, Stroud 4

Seminole trailed 4-2 when it tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Chieftains then applied the hammer with eight runs in the sixth as the run-rule was employed.

Seminole drew 10 base on balls and posted six hits. Stroud also had six errors.

Wurtz tripled while Jake Harvey and Marshall doubled. Marshall and Harvey drove in two runs apiece.

Marshall started on the mound and gave up five hits and four runs (one earned) in three innings. He notched three strikeouts and walked two.

DJ Citizen, who followed Marshall, didn’t permit a hit and had one strikeout in one inning.

Allison closed out the game with a two-inning stint. He permitted three hits but no runs. He fanned one.