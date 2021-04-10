Seminole State's Story-Schell named NJCAA Region II Coach of the Year

Seminole State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE - Seminole State College Belles' head basketball coach Rita Story-Schell was recently named the 2021 NJCAA Region II Coach of the Year.

Story-Schell has led her team to a win-loss record of 15-4 this season. Preseason predictions placed the Belles at sixth in Region II. However, the team finished the regular season as conference champion and enters the Region II Tournament as the No. 1 seed. The last time the team won a conference championship was 2007.

Story-Schell is a 1982 graduate of Bethel High School and a 1984 graduate of Seminole State College. She received her bachelor’s degree in science at East Central University and her master’s degree in education from the University of Central Oklahoma.

A former Belle basketball player, Story-Schell has led the team she once played for since May 2000. She also serves as an instructor in the College's Business and Education Division.

In April 2003, the SSC Educational Foundation inducted Story-Schell into the Seminole State College Alumni Hall of Fame for her personal and professional accomplishments.

Prior to returning to her alma mater, Story-Schell was the head women's basketball coach for 12 years at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Oklahoma.

She resides in Seminole with her husband, Mark Schell, and their son Beckham.

The Belles' basketball team is presently competing in the NJCAA Region II Tournament at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.