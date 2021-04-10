Shawnee drops two soccer matches at McAlester

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McALESTER – Host McAlester edged out Shawnee in a penalty-kick shootout 4-3 and claimed a 2-1 decision over the Wolves Friday in high school soccer action.

Daniel King lifted Shawnee to a 1-0 advantage with an unassisted goal in the 28th minute. However, McAlester tied it up in the 32nd minute off an errant pass which led to a one-on-one situation as the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation and into overtime.

In the shootout, Matt Gasca, Titus Wright and Michael Jordan-Wood each connected for penalty-kick scores, but the Buffs converted four of them for the victory.

Goalkeeper George Coons was credited with eight saves for the Wolves.

McAlester 8, Shawnee 1 (Girls)

The Lady Wolves' lone goal came in the 50th minute when Tatum Sparks scored off a Lillian Davis assist.

Emma Wallace registered 12 saves for Shawnee.

McAlester led 7-0 at halftime.

The Lady Wolves and Wolves are scheduled to play at Carl Albert Tuesday.