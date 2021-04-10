Shawnee's Megehee, Dale's Witt make All-State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Two area girls' basketball players – Shawnee's Aubrie Megehee and Dale's Elaine Witt – were selected to the 2021 All-State Girls Basketball Teams, it was announced recently by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

Megehee, a 5-foot, 9-inch senior playing for head coach Wendi Wells, averaged 13.2 points in helping to guide the Lady Wolves into the Class 5A State Tournament in March.

Witt, a 5-8 senior playing for head coach Eric Smith, sported an 8.4 scoring average in helping to lead the Dale Lady Pirates into the Class 2A State Tournament.

Both Megehee and Wells were also named All-Stars in their respective classes as well.

Dale's Danyn Lang, a 5-8 senior, was chosen as a Class 2A All-Star after averaging 13.3 points this past season for Smith.

Prague's Tori Lester, a 5-8 senior, was also selected as a Class 3A All-Star after averaging 10.7 points for head coach Benny Burnett.