Wolves knock off Harrah to go to 3-0 in pool play

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

When solid defense collaborates with effective pitching, victories can often come.

That was indeed the case Friday in the Bill Tipton Classic at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Shawnee's Wolves turned five double plays and received stout pitching efforts from southpaw Trace McDaniels and right-hander Gavin Jenkins in earning a 5-2 victory over the Harrah Panthers.

McDaniels tossed the first three-plus innings for the win as he surrendered three hits and three walks while striking out two. No runs were scored off McDaniels. Jenkins worked the final four frames and allowed five hits and two walks while recording a strikeout in picking up the save.

The two Harrah runs in the seventh were unearned after the Wolves' first error in three games.

“Gavin came in and competed. It's what we wanted him to do...keep them (Harrah hitters) off balance,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

The win upped Shawnee's overall record to 16-9 and 3-0 in pool play in the classic.

The Wolves pounded out 10 hits with Krew Taylor and Koby Mitchell collected two apiece. Taylor doubled twice and scored a pair of runs in a 2-for-4 performance and Mitchell was 2-for-3 with a walk.

In addition to the 10 Shawnee hits, the Wolves were helped by five committed errors from Harrah.

Shawnee, the designated visiting team, jumped out to a 1-0 edge after Kasen Rogers' leadoff double to the warning track in center field. Rogers later scored after advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring off a throwing error by the catcher on the same play.

The Wolves upped the advantage to 2-0 in the third when Taylor led off with a double to right field and scored after two wild pitches.

That 2-0 Shawnee lead stood up until the sixth when the Wolves plated two more scores. Boston Tully smacked a leadoff triple to center and later scored off a wild pitch and designated hitter Cade Chamblin later delivered an RBI single up the middle for a 4-0 cushion.

The final Wolves' tally came in the seventh after Taylor hit his second double, this time to right-center. He advanced to third off a Mitchell single to center and later scored off an error.

Defensively, Shawnee turned three 6-4-3 double plays, had a 1-6-3 double play and Taylor had an unassisted double play when he caught a sharp liner and stepped on second base to double off the runner.

“Defensively, we're coming around,” Paxson said.